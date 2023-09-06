Ask the Expert
Man suspected of Brooks Co. hit and run with stolen tractor arrested in Colquitt Co.

Joseph Fender was wanted after reportedly stealing a tractor from Brooks County
By WALB News Team and Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The man who wanted as part of a five-day manhunt for allegedly stealing a farmer’s tractor and then hitting him with it has been arrested in Colquitt County.

Joseph Fender was wanted after reportedly stealing a tractor from Brooks County, among other vehicles, and then leading law enforcement on a chase in the county.

The manhunt for Fender lasted a total of five days after Fender allegedly took off after a traffic stop in Brooks County.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen tractor hit in a run happened on Saturday.

On Wednesday, several agencies tracked Fender to a mobile home in Colquitt County where he was arrested after a three-hour standoff.

“He refused to come out. They tear gassed the house, and that brought him out, and he was taken into custody without incident,” Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey said.

WALB has also confirmed that the farmer who was run over is recovering at home after several of his bones were broken.

Fender will face charges of probation violation and stolen property, among other charges.

WALB News will update you with any new information as we receive it.

