List of places offering support for Idalia victims

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Volunteers and aid groups are working to help those affected in the Valdosta communities. If you are in need of help, here’s some guidance.

Lowndes County EMA and other local organizations will have daily updates on places to go for assistance.

Here is a list of places to go for assistance:

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will give away food boxes, clean-up kits and other comfort items at a Food POD at Five Points Shopping Center in Valdosta and South Lowndes County Recreation Complex in Lake Park from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc. will be providing food products to people, while supplies last, on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 a.m. at Valdosta High School. Do not arrive on campus before 5:30 a.m. and only two households per vehicle are allowed. Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is partnering with Adventist Community Services Disaster Response with Cumberland Conference to host a donation warehouse at the Mathis Auditorium at 200 North Ashley St in Valdosta until Sunday, Sept. 17.

WALB will provide updates on places to go for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.