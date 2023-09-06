Ask the Expert
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Sumter Co. man

Kentavous Wilkerson mugshot (Source: Americus PD)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a Sumter County man.

Kentavous Wilkerson appealed his conviction for felony murder and related charges in connection to the July 2017 shooting that killed Bradley Green and injured Rodney Greene.

Wilkerson appealed on the basis of insufficient evidence to support his convictions, the trial court did not tell the jury about the voluntary manslaughter charge and the trial court denied a motion for mistrial following the prosecutor telling them Wilkerson was in jail for over two years before the trial, according to the decision.

“When evaluating the sufficiency of the evidence as a matter of federal due process, we view the evidence presented at trial in the light most favorable to the verdicts and consider whether it was sufficient to authorize a rational trier of fact to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the crimes of which he was convicted,” the decision said.

Read the entire decision here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

