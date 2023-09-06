Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fixing preemie’s failing heat, without surgery

For the first time, doctors have been able to perform a life-saving heart procedure on one of the smallest infants in the nation.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Forty thousand babies a year are born with congenital heart disease – about one in four of those infants has a life threating condition that affects how the heart is shaped, or how it works, or both. Now, for the first time, doctors have been able to perform a life-saving heart procedure on one of the smallest infants in the nation.

“PDA – or Patent Ductus Arteriosus – it’s a vessel that all of us, yourself included, had when you’re inside of your mother and once you came out, it actually closed on its own,” explains congenital interventional cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, R. Allen Ligon, Jr., MD.

The PDA connects the big arteries that come off of the heart and goes into the lungs and body. But for some babies, the PDA doesn’t close.

Dr. Ligon says, “It’s incredibly common for babies who are born too early, or premature babies, for that vessel to stay open.”

If this happens, it can steal blood flow from other organs and cause an enlarged heart. Without surgery, these babies lives are at risk. That’s why it was necessary for Dr. Ligon to perform a heart vessel closure on a preemie born at 22 weeks, weighing just one point one pounds – the same weight as one glass of water.

“You can imagine a one-pound infant’s fist and how small it is – that’s how small her heart is,” Dr. Ligon emphasizes.

Snaking a catheter in the baby’s leg, the doctor delivered a PDA closure device up through the heart inside the PDA. The PDA creates a controlled clot that closes the vessel. Six days after the procedure, the tiny baby girl was off blood pressure meds, off the ventilator, gaining weight, and doing well.

The PDA closure device will never have to be removed. As the little girl grows, the tissue will grow over the PDA closure device and will become part of her body.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust, over $30K seized
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

Saving necks and relieving pain: Cervical disk replacement
Saving necks and relieving pain: Cervical disk replacement
For the first time, doctors have been able to perform a life-saving heart procedure on one of...
Fixing preemie’s failing heat, without surgery
The seven disks that run from the base of the skull to the top of the shoulders
Saving necks and relieving pain: Cervical disk replacement
For children getting an MRI can be downright terrifying, until now.
On the Move: Portable MRI for children