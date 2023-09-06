Ask the Expert
Heat builds before a weak cold front
Nice to start and then it heats up today into the middle 90s. More humidity tomorrow brings a chance of showers and storms by afternoon. Drier and a touch coole
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Nice to start and then it heats up today into the middle 90s. More humidity tomorrow brings a chance of showers and storms by afternoon. Drier and a touch cooler Friday through the weekend. Watching Lee in the Atlantic. Slightly above average temperatures for the start next week. Next weak cold front arrives Wednesday with scattered showers and storms.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

