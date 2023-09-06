Nice to start and then it heats up today into the middle 90s. More humidity tomorrow brings a chance of showers and storms by afternoon. Drier and a touch cooler Friday through the weekend. Watching Lee in the Atlantic. Slightly above average temperatures for the start next week. Next weak cold front arrives Wednesday with scattered showers and storms.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.