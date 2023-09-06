Ask the Expert
Bus tour raising awareness on drug addiction kicks off in Moultrie

The bus tour stopped in Moultrie on Wednesday to bring awareness to those who have overdosed...
The bus tour stopped in Moultrie on Wednesday to bring awareness to those who have overdosed and now in recovery.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Mobilize Recovery is a bus tour that raises awareness about drug addiction, overdose and recovery.

It is visiting several South Georgia cities this week.

The bus tour will begin at the Courthouse Square in Moultrie on Wednesday, where Narcan kits will be distributed for those that are in need as well as several handwritten signatures from all the stops to show support for the recovery community.

“As somebody who has had many family members and friends lost to addiction and those who struggle with a mental health recovery. I wanted to be a voice and show that there are people out there and there is a lot of help and support out there,” Christopher Dowling, certified peer specialist, said.

Lynn Wilson, chairman of NAMI Moultrie, can speak to the need for recovery. In 2022, they reported six deaths in Colquitt County from overdose.

“To show up today is just to try and change the conversation from addiction or mental illness to recovery. We got to look forward, to recovery it’s real it’s possible, and I will tell you it’s happening here in Moultrie, Georgia,” Wilson said.

Todd Lynch, chairman for NAMI Moultrie, is living proof of an addict who is now in recovery and able to pour back into the community.

“We are sick people trying to get well. Once we can bring recovery out of the shadows and into the spotlight, I feel like more and more people will understand it’s an option, it’s real and it’s something they want to seek,” Lynch said.

“The growth is night and day. I have a support system around me as far as work and in the community. People actually look forward to seeing me and being around me. That’s a big difference from being in an active addiction to being in recovery. That people count on you and see you as a beacon of hope,” Dowling said.

The bus tour will be both educational and motivational, bringing awareness to the issue of opioid abuse.

The overall message that organizers hope people gain is an understanding of recovery and that it’s okay to ask for help.

“The biggest thing I had to overcome was my own internal stigma. The feeling that I thought I was a bad person and doing all these bad things. I was sick, so I found people who would love me until I could love myself,” Lynch said.

There are resources available in Moultrie, such as NAMI, the Clinton Foundation and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities for those struggling with addiction.

“We’ve had so many new pieces of the puzzle put into place, and this recovery tour is just one more of those. We are honored that they chose to stop here in Moultrie,” Wilson said.

There are also medicinal resources available to prevent overdoses.

“One of the biggest aspects of the Mobilize Recovery Tour is that they are doing education on Narcan and providing Narcan kits for the city and county. And I think that’s a huge step forward because having these tools available can save lives,” Lynch said.

The next stop on the Mobilize Bus Tour will be in Albany on Thursday.

