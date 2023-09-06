Ask the Expert
Bainbridge Salvation Army continues aid and support to affected communities

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Georgia continues to provide essential support to those affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

As Hurricane Idalia surged through South Georgia, leaving a path of destruction and debris in its wake, The Salvation Army of Georgia activated its resources to provide nourishing meals and spiritual and emotional care to the affected communities, according to the release.

Lanita Lloyd, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army of Georgia, emphasized the importance of The Salvation Army’s presence in times of crisis: “During the most challenging moments of a person’s life, when they find themselves facing an unexpected crisis, unsure of what to do or say, The Salvation Army is there to provide words of encouragement and both physical and emotional support.”

Since the impact of Hurricane Idalia in South Georgia, The Salvation Army has tirelessly provided three meals daily to those affected, which includes two hot meals (lunch and dinner) and a box breakfast. To date, The Salvation Army has distributed over 29,000 meals, 10,000 drinks, and 6,600 snacks and offered spiritual and emotional care to more than 1,000 individuals. Additionally, The Salvation Army has distributed over 1,000 clean-up kits, 175 hygiene kits, and 150 cases of water.

Caption

At the peak of The Salvation Army of Georgia’s response efforts, they deployed over 40 specially trained disaster personnel to serve the South Georgia area. Ten canteens (mobile kitchens) were actively serving at thirteen locations throughout Brooks, Lowndes, and Lanier counties. A canteen from Bainbridge and St. Marys, Georgia, were also dispatched to provide assistance during the holiday weekend.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s devastation, the people and local authorities of South Georgia have demonstrated remarkable resilience and significant progress in returning to normalcy.

Power has been restored to many areas, with only about 10% of the Valdosta area still awaiting restoration. In Lowndes County, teachers returned to school today, and students are scheduled to return this week.

A way to help is to visit helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text “STORM” to 51555.

