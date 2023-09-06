Ask the Expert
Americus-Sumter Co. Arts Council opens first art gallery to support local artists

The Americus Sumter County Arts Council is helping support local artist in the Downtown area.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Sumter County Arts Council opened its first-ever art gallery to the community highlighting not only Americus artists but also artists from across Southwest Georgia.

The Americus Sumter County Arts Council is a non-profit that encourages members and non-members to participate in classes that will enhance cultural experiences. They also plan to add more galleries in the future.

The president of the arts council tells WALB that they hope to expand this gallery with an open-street market, which would create an open space for artists to showcase their work.

“We will definitely have artists on those first Fridays on the sidewalk when the weather is agreeable doing demonstrations. This gallery will also be a sort of hub for promoting our classes that we do,” President of the Americus-Sumter Country Arts Council Karen Kinnamon said.

The general manager of the Windsor Hotel decided to pitch in to offer the space to help promote local artists in the downtown area.

“I’ve seen great progress even in the short time that I’ve been here. The city is really putting a great foot forward and getting more shops open, more businesses open, more restaurants. The arts council, the amphitheater that’s being worked on, and I think it all ties into really setting the footwork for Americus to be a great destination town,” said Frank Ceresoli, the general manager of Windsor Hotel.

The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3-6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 107 Jackson Street in downtown Americus.

“I’m excited. As the president of the organization, to see the arts grow in Americus and Sumter County. Having the presence of art, and hopefully soon some public art, really changes the nature of the community in terms of what is valued and the unity of that particular community,” said Kinnamon.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

