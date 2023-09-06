Albany Code Enforcement cracks down on dilapidated properties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Code Enforcement is cracking down on dilapidated properties, and property owners who let their buildings fall into disarray.

Pop’s Detail Shop is one of the latest businesses set to be demolished in Albany.

“I’ve been living over here 26 years, and I’m so glad y’all could just tear it down,” an east Albany resident said. “Put something here that we can use. We need more places, nice buildings over here in this neighborhood.”

“Unfortunately, this business behind me, 706 Radium Springs Road, has been empty for at least two or three years,” Albany Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard said. “And you can see from behind us what has happened. Several weeks ago, we had some bad weather, and the roof just caved in.”

Photo of what was Pop's Detail Shop. (WALB)

This comes after code enforcement took the property owners, Willow Nook Inc., to court on Aug. 8, 2023. They were ordered to have the building demolished in 30 days.

But Howard says sometimes this creates a burden on the city.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times, the city will have to bite the bullet to have this property be demolished,” he said.

Residents believe the demolition will help to make room for other, more productive businesses like grocery stores, restaurants or gas stations.

“A grocery store, a clothing store, a kid’s store, anything. We need more stores on the east side,” the east Albany resident said.

“By being demolished, it’s less than 100-something yards across from Albany State University, so someone can come in and buy the property,” Howard said. “And they could turn it into, like a nice restaurant or fast-food restaurant.”

Howard would like to remind residents, especially the citizens of east Albany, to say something if they see something.

If people want to report buildings they think may be violating the code, they should reach out to Code Enforcement at 229-438-3913.

