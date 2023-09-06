Adel native promoted to Thomasville GBI Assistant Special Agent

Thomasville, Ga. (WALB) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the promotion of Zach Johnson to Assistant Special Agent in charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville.

ASAC Johnson is an Adel native, and graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, according to the GBI.

“ASAC Zach Johnson is an outstanding leader and instructor, and he will be a great asset as a supervisor in our office in Thomasville,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said.

Johnson will be responsible for assisting with the daily operations and supervision of special agents assigned to the office.

“ASAC Johnson has led by example at the Region 9 office with hard work and mentorship, and he is a constant professional whose primary goals are to help others and get the job done right. In his new role, he will continue to be an asset for the GBI and the citizens of the State of Georgia” GBI Division Director Cynthia Adkins said.

