2 injured in Camilla highway crash

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Camilla Police Department responded to a crash involving a tractor and a car on Highway 19 at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The car ran into the back of the tractor while driving northbound on Highway 19, according to officials. It is unknown if the driver of the car was distracted at the time of the crash.

Two people were injured as a result of the crash. One person was in the tractor and the other was in the car.

One person was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee by helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance.

The condition of those injured is currently unknown.

