Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

2 injured in Camilla highway crash

The crash happened on Highway 19 at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
The crash happened on Highway 19 at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Camilla Police Department responded to a crash involving a tractor and a car on Highway 19 at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The car ran into the back of the tractor while driving northbound on Highway 19, according to officials. It is unknown if the driver of the car was distracted at the time of the crash.

Two people were injured as a result of the crash. One person was in the tractor and the other was in the car.

One person was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee by helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance.

The condition of those injured is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were arrested and identified in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and nearly $11 million was...
Georgia arrests made in COVID fraud scheme, nearly $11 million illegally obtained
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust, over $30K seized
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

GEMA/HS VOAD and VOAD partner, Adventist Community Services Disaster Response with the GA...
List of places offering support for Idalia victims
Georgia hospitals received $70,000 grant from Dunkin’ Donuts, kids battling cancer
Georgia hospitals received over $70K in grants from Dunkin’ Donuts, kids battling cancer
GBI Zach Johnson.
Adel native promoted to Thomasville GBI Assistant Special Agent
Kentavous Wilkerson mugshot (Source: Americus PD)
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Sumter Co. man