Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust; over $30K seized

Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.(Source: Dougherty County)
Items seized during an Albany drug bust on Aug. 31, 2023.(Source: Dougherty County)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with alleged drug sales and possession of illegal drugs in Albany, according to a Dougherty County official.

On Aug. 31, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit used a search warrant to investigate a home in the 900 block of N. Davis Street on suspicion of drug sales.

During the search, law enforcement reportedly found and seized:

  • 10.91 pounds of marijuana
  • 37.1 grams of cocaine
  • 67 grams (556 pills) of Oxycodone
  • 2 grams (7 pills) of Phentermine
  • $30,491
  • Four firearms
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla

In connection to the search warrant and items found, Nyki Stepehen, 25, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, possession of schedule II (Oxycodone) WID, possession of schedule IV (Phentermine) WID, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related object.

