Suspect arrested in Albany drug bust; over $30K seized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with alleged drug sales and possession of illegal drugs in Albany, according to a Dougherty County official.

On Aug. 31, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit used a search warrant to investigate a home in the 900 block of N. Davis Street on suspicion of drug sales.

During the search, law enforcement reportedly found and seized:

10.91 pounds of marijuana

37.1 grams of cocaine

67 grams (556 pills) of Oxycodone

2 grams (7 pills) of Phentermine

$30,491

Four firearms

2020 Toyota Corolla

In connection to the search warrant and items found, Nyki Stepehen, 25, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, possession of schedule II (Oxycodone) WID, possession of schedule IV (Phentermine) WID, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related object.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.