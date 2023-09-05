Summer warmth with a lack of rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After the holiday quiet conditions are holding with a sun/cloud mix and seasonably warm upper 80s low 90s this afternoon. Tonight, clouds clear for another pleasant one as lows drop into the upper 60s around 70.

Little fanfare through a mostly dry week. More sunshine and fewer clouds but warmer mid 90s tomorrow. A cold front slides southeast Thursday with limited moisture and a slight chance of rain.

Almost a carbon copy Friday with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon showers and storms as highs reach low-mid 90s.

Chances of rain continue into the weekend as the front stalls. Not a washout however showers and storms will be scattered Saturday afternoon. Drier on Sunday with seasonal highs low 90s and lows around 70.

In the tropics, newly formed Tropical Storm Lee developed in the east central Atlantic. As “Lee” moves over record warm water, rapid intensification is projected as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles. For now, the system will steer north of the Islands as it tracks WNW toward the Caribbean. Closer to home in the Gulf all quiet.

