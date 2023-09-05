Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name

Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in the last 50 years(wvlt)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (CNN) – She’s cute. She’s rare – and now she has a name.

Kipekee is the only known spotless giraffe in the world, and her name means “unique” in Swahili.

Bright Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, told the “Today” show almost 40,000 people voted to help name the 5-week-old.

Zoo director David Bright said some guests told staff they like the name Kipekee because it’s easier for kids to say.

Coming in second place is a word in Swahili that means “she is most beautiful.”

Bright Zoo said the last recorded case of a spotless giraffe was in Tokyo in 1972.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Teen dies in early morning homicide, Albany police investigating
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Tyler Melvin is wanted by the GBI on a malice murder charge.
1 dead in Cuthbert shooting, GBI searching for suspect

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro faces contempt proceedings over his defiance...
Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment