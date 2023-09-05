Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

