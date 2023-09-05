Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dewey's post about Joseph Fender.
Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run
Breanna Parker was shot and killed on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m.
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Teen dies in early morning homicide, Albany police investigating
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Tyler Melvin is wanted by the GBI on a malice murder charge.
1 dead in Cuthbert shooting, GBI searching for suspect

Latest News

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five...
Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting