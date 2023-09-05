Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Heating up with rain chances returning to end the week
Invest 95L to be Hurricane Lee soon. Nice starts to hotter afternoons in South GA until a weak cold front brings some rain chances late week and to start the we
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Invest 95L to be Hurricane Lee soon with no threat to the eastern U.S. at this time. Nice starts to hotter afternoons in South GA until a weak cold front bring some rain chances late week and to start the weekend. Slightly cooler and drier for the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week,

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

