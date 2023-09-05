Dougherty Co. residents raise safety concerns about intersection following fatal wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outrage and plenty of concerns are coming from Dougherty County residents as they raise safety concerns about an intersection they say is deadly.

The intersection they have concerns about is South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road. Last Monday 23-year-old Gabrielle Grace was killed in a crash after police say she was speeding and ran into a tree as she was trying to avoid another driver.

Gabrielle Grace was killed in an accident at the intersection of County Line and Spring Flats Road. (walb)

The man she hit Warren Taylor walked away with not only minor injuries but also motivation to bring change to this intersection.

“We want a red light at this intersection, and I don’t mean to stop until we get it,” Taylor said. “You roll out just a little bit and you’re hit. it’s just senseless at this point. People have petitioned in the past and tried to get something done. Nothing’s been done.”

Taylor said the August 28 fatal car crash is just one out of the many other fatal wrecks he’s witnessed happen at the intersection. He lives nearby and says he was driving on County Line Road and turning left onto Spring Flats Road when Gabby crashed into him. Her car flew into a ditch and hit a tree. Taylor said the lack of signage and traffic devices in the area likely contributed to her death.

“We’ve got some little flashy lights on a stop sign that have done absolutely nothing to deter the speeds or to get people to stop,” he said.

The intersection is not a state route which makes it Dougherty County's responsibility when it comes to concern. (walb)

A petition Taylor made requesting for that red traffic light, which he plans to name “Gabby’s Light” in honor of the 23-year-old now, has over 1,000 signatures. One of those signatures is Gabby’s mom, Angel Bullock, who admits her daughter was speeding at the time of her death. But she also agrees that had there been a stop light at the intersection, Gabby may be alive today.

“Gabby had an amazing light in her. She would brighten up anybody’s day and if we can bring an actual light to this intersection to bring awareness in her name, that’s all I can ask for out of this,” she said.

I reached out to Dougherty County Police to get the number of accidents that have happened this year alone—that number is seven, with the accident Taylor was in on August 28 being the first fatal one.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials said since the intersection isn’t a state route they aren’t responsible for answering these concerns. That would be the Dougherty County Commissioners.

”It’s always heartbreaking that something tragic happens that spurs these types of conversations,” said Clinton Johnson, Dougherty County Commissioner.

Johnson said once concerns like these are brought up, a process is started through Public Works where the road will be assessed.

“Anytime they come to us and make anything aware to us as a safety hazard or something we can do differently, we’re always open to making those adjustments,” he said.

Warren Taylor said he won't stop voicing his concerns until a stop light is put at the intersection. (walb)

Taylor said the petition is just the first step towards his fight for change on County Line Road. He plans to take his concerns to Dougherty County Commissioners and Worth County Commissioners, hoping that something will be done to prevent another fatal accident.

“It’s past time. So, it ends here. We’re going to get something done,” he said.

