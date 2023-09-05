Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. Commission says understaffing is causing overgrown grass issues

Only three employees are currently cutting grass on almost 300 miles of right of way in Dougherty County.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is addressing complaints concerning overgrown grass in the county.

Leaders tell WALB that the overgrown grass is due to a lack of staff and that they hope to be able to fix this problem soon.

“Certainly, we are aware of that,” Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “We’re trying to take off it as much as possible. We only have three employees that’s cutting 290 miles of right of way, and then they have to go, and they have to cut it times two. So, certainly, we’re caught up in the same trap as other employees that were short of help, and we’re trying to hire some help.”

Overgrown grass in Dougherty County.
Overgrown grass in Dougherty County.(WALB)

He says overgrown grass can pose some threats to citizens.

“A lot of folks are walking and exercising on our roads, and they’re afraid of snakes,” Jones said. “But we are on top of it. And we just thought we’d do a PSA on this, so the citizens know we are aware and we’re doing all we can to make this happen. We try to make our rounds. By the time we get through 290 miles of right of way, by the time we do that and get back around, it’s time to go back around again.”

Jones says some of the main areas they get complaints include Gaissert Road, County Line Road and other surrounding areas.

If people want to apply to work at Albany Public Works and cut the grass for the county, they should reach out to the human resources department.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

