Red Cross, other non-profits host supply giveaway in Valdosta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, hundreds of Valdosta families now have essentials in the aftermath of Idalia, thanks to a drive by the Red Cross. But they’re still wondering when assistance from the federal government will come.

Many people lined up to receive supplies like tarps, water, snacks and other essential items. And volunteers tell me they’re more than happy to help ease that burden.

“Our house was fine, and so we wanted to make sure that we got out and helped others,” volunteer, Claire Walton, said. “And with the two different organizations that I work with, we are constantly looking to serve others.”

“I’m on oxygen,” recipient Paulette Fitzhugh said. “I’m on twenty five liters. I’m in need of a double lung transplant. So like my life solely depends on electricity. We lost power. I had to go to the hospital. It was a lot of stress on up, so this is like great. This is helping the community.”

Many non-profits like Red Cross, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank, Camp Rock and others were in attendance… including community leaders who say they’re doing all they can to receive national assistance.

“This is going to be a long term recovery,” CEO of Greater Valdosta United Way, Michael Smith, said. “We be created a hurricane disaster fund response page. You can go to gvuw.org and find that. Those dollars raised are gonna stay right here in this community to give to local non profits that are helping of the essential feed, clothing and sheltering and helping with utility assistance for people in need.”

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also stopped by to thank volunteers, and give an update on the FEMA assistance progress.

“Valdosta is standing up in this moment of devastation,” Senator Warnock said. “And we just want you to know that we’re standing with you.”

“And our teams spoke with the president’s staff late last week encouraging that there be a swift, affirmative response to that declaration,” Senator Ossoff.

Both community leaders and volunteers at the event tell me they would encourage members of the community to volunteer their time and check on your neighbors who may need extra attention, like those with medical conditions and the elderly.

