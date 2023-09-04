Ask the Expert
Heating-up with very little rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last holiday of summer remains dry despite increasing clouds this afternoon. Overall a near perfect day with a good supply of sunshine and seasonably warm mid-upper 80s low 90s.

With high pressure in control, little fanfare as mostly dry conditions prevail through the week. However, it gets a tad hotter as highs gradually climb above average into the mid 90s. Late week a cold front slide in with isolated to scattered showers Friday and Saturday. Behind the boundary, drier with a drop in temperatures back into the low 90s.

In the tropics, we are watching Invest 95L in the far eastern Atlantic. It’s likely to become a named storm (Lee) as early as tomorrow. The system is days away from any land areas but definitely bears watching as its projected to become a major hurricane over the next 7 days. Closer to home all quiet in the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

