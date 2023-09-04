Ask the Expert
‘Everybody is feeling this pain’: Victim’s family speaks out following Cuthbert homicide

Family says police are still searching for suspect
Search for man suspected in deadly shooting of Cuthbert woman
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Ga. (WALB) - A Saturday morning Cuthbert shooting claimed the life of one young woman. Now her family is speaking out, seeking justice as they say police are still searching for the person responsible.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., the GBI was called out to Blakley Street in Cuthbert to investigate a shooting. People who live in the area of Blakley Street said they heard about eight shots fired that morning. Breanna Parker, 25, was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The GBI says Tyler Melvin is suspected of killing the mother of two.

Breanna's family said police are still searching for the suspect, Tyler Melvin.
The victim’s mother, Sheryl Parker, said Melvin is her grandchildren’s father. She said her son witnessed the whole shooting and told her what happened.

“Tyler walked up and he called her and said ‘Hey Bre’ and she said ‘leaver her alone’ and so after that, he said he had a surprise for her. She said leave me alone again and my son said after that he just opened fire on her,” she recalled.

Sheryl said the estranged couple had a history of domestic violence, sometimes to the point where the police would be called.

“It happened several times. Nothing as serious as this,” she said. “She was like 20 when they both went to jail for being down there fighting and that was the start right there.”

Experts say domestic violence is a growing problem throughout Georgia. According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, there were over 100 known domestic violence fatalities in Georgia during 2022—with 81% of those fatalities caused by gun violence.

The shooting happened on Blakley Street near a local restaurant.
Sheryl said she never thought her daughter would fall victim to gun violence. She will remember her daughter as a dedicated caregiver for her children.

GBI officials said Melvin now faces a malice murder charge. Sheryl said when she last spoke with Cuthbert police Monday morning, they were still searching for him.

“He took a wonderful person from all of us. Everybody is feeling this pain,” Sheryl said. “She knows she was loved by the whole entire family. The entire family is hurting from this. He really needs to be arrested and brought justice for her. She didn’t deserve this, at all.”

The GBI says anyone with information regarding Melvin’s whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS.

