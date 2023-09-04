Brooks Co. manhunt underway, suspected in stolen tractor hit and run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Right now, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say stole a tractor from a local farmer and then ran over him.

“Omega PD was the one that actually initiated the chase,” Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey said. “They had seen him, they ran a tag on the vehicle he was in, and it came back stolen. They tried to stop him. He didn’t stop. Also, they had a trailer behind them that had a stolen side by side UTV on it. And that was also stolen.”

That’s when Sheriff Dewey says Joseph Fender and two others got out of the car and ran into a nearby field.

One juvenile was taken into custody while Fender and the third suspect were able to get away.

The initial chase came out of Colquitt county and led into Brooks County.

“Then Saturday morning he showed up at a farmer’s house, had a confrontation with the farmer, the farmer called 911, reported it,” Sheriff Dewey said. Once again, he had fled back into the woods. We searched for him then, couldn’t find him. K-9s couldn’t find him.”

But to the farmer’s surprise… Fender eventually came back.

“Then Saturday afternoon he went back to the farmer’s utility barn and was stealing a tractor,” Sheriff Dewey said. “The farmer seen him and tried to stop him. The farmer got ran over by the tractor. And the guy drove the tractor down the roadways. Then he ran off in the edge of a field. Jumped off, ran again on foot. We had helicopters looking for him, we had K-9s.”

Fender has a violation of probation warrant from Colquitt county and four active felony warrants in Brooks County. Local law enforcement are encouraging him to turn himself in.

Fender’s mother took to Facebook to try to protect and defend her son, saying “I can’t make my son turn himself in if I can’t talk to him. I have no idea where he is... I stayed out there all day (until) midnight hoping he would come home to find me, but he never did.”

“His mother was on my Facebook page last night beginning people not to hurt her son,” Sheriff Dewey said. “Well she needs to get in touch with her son and tell her to turn himself in. Nobody wants to hurt him. But he needs to turn himself in. He’s going to be apprehended sooner or later.”

Sheriff Dewey says he’d like to remind people to use precaution during this time and always by doing things like locking up their homes and cars.

