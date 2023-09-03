Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

A quiet week of weather is in store for SWGA.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A ridge is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and this will aid high pressure in dominating the southeast coast of the United States. This high pressure has driven in slightly drier air across the region, so rain chances are minimal through the evening. Overnight, we will also see clouds filter out even more leading to mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

For your Labor Day holiday, we will experience a mix of sun and clouds with typically summer heat with a tad less humidity. Fairly pleasant weather conditions as drier air moves in. Dew points have fallen into the 60s, so feel-like temperatures will be lower. Mix this with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to 70s, things will not feel oppressive for the holiday. The dry weather continues through the week ahead. Sadly, a warming trend will ensue due to our high-pressure system, so expect highs to return to the mid-90s with lows in the low 70s. The only changes that will appear will be along a weak frontal boundary that may arrive by Friday and into the weekend.

