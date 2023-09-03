Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding; Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed on Saturday and thousands of attendees were urged to stay at the site as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

More than one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

Officials haven’t yet said when the entrance was expected to be opened again.

Messages left Saturday afternoon by The Associated Press for both the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies that closed the entrance, weren’t immediately returned.

Photos published by the Reno Gazette Journal showed festivalgoers with garbage bags wrapped around their legs as they walked through mud. The newspaper reported that organizers had started rationing ice sales.

___

This story has been corrected to say that the amount of rain Friday at the festival was believed to be more than one-half inch, not half a foot, and that another quarter of an inch of rain, not another quarter of a foot, was expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker is survived by his fiance, two sons and several family members.
Cook High School coach and teacher passes away
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Teen dies in early morning homicide, Albany police investigating
Friday night lights return for Week 3 in South Georgia.
Week 3: Final scores for South Georgia football
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Governor Kemp surveys Lowndes Co. Idalia damage, requests FEMA assistance
Stay with WALB for updates.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. during Hurricane Idalia cleanup

Latest News

Inside the courtroom on Friday.
Judge ruling allows Camilla city councilmen to remain in seats
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers.
Wilcox Co. sheriff laid to rest after fatal car accident
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile
Tyler Melvin is wanted by the GBI on a malice murder charge.
1 dead in Cuthbert shooting, GBI searching for suspect