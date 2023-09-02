Ask the Expert
Teen dies in early morning homicide, Albany police investigating

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating an early morning homicide on Nottingham Way.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 2300 block of Nottingham Way.

Upon arrival, officers found Kemorion Peterson, 19, dead in front of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Investigators are currently following up on leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

