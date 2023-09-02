Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing. (SAVANNAH ROPICH, @JENNAAIZZO, TIKTOK, CNN, Savannah Ropich, @jennaaizzo / TikTok)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities near Cuba are limiting the search for a missing man who went overboard days ago.

Officials are searching the Caribbean for 19-year-old Sigmund Ropich, who went overboard from the “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship on Tuesday.

A fellow Royal Caribbean passenger captured video of cruise ship personnel looking for Ropich in the water.

They looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman.

From there, the Cuban Border Guard picked up the search effort.

The agency now says it is limiting the search to coastal areas and land.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker is survived by his fiance, two sons and several family members.
Cook High School coach and teacher passes away
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Governor Kemp surveys Lowndes Co. Idalia damage, requests FEMA assistance
Stay with WALB for updates.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
Tony Jerod Riggins was arrested on Thursday.
Albany man arrested in connection to 2008 rape of minor
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

Latest News

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
Man goes overboard cruise ship, search underway
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles
An assistant high school football coach who was fired for prayers on field is back after...
Praying football coach happy to be back