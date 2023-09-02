First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite the moist airmass across the area, most should stay dry as high pressure begins to take over. Rain chances will not be zero, however, but most will stay dry tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s along with decreasing clouds.

Sunday, sunshine will pierce through the cloud cover by the afternoon. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid-80s as some areas feel better due to less humidity. High pressure will continue to dominate the region through the first week of September and will reduce the chances for rainfall. Only fair weather clouds mixed with sunshine are likely during this time. A rogue shower or two will be possible along the Atlantic sea breeze, but this is an isolated event. High temperatures by this time will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with increasing temperatures by the end of the week. Dew points do not seem to rise much over the next week so heat index values will remain near the actual air temperatures. An unsettled weather is not likely until Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.