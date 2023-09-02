Albany police searching for suspect in smoke shop burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating a burglary at Ray’s Smoke Shop on Wednesday morning.

At around 6:50 a.m., the suspect threw a rock through the door to enter the shop and stole several items, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.