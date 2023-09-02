Ask the Expert
Albany police searching for suspect in smoke shop burglary

Suspect in the robbery.
Suspect in the robbery.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating a burglary at Ray’s Smoke Shop on Wednesday morning.

At around 6:50 a.m., the suspect threw a rock through the door to enter the shop and stole several items, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

