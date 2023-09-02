1 dead in Cuthbert shooting, GBI searching for suspect

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting homicide that happened in Cuthbert.

On Saturday, police responded to an early morning shooting incident on Blakely Street and found Breanna Parker, 25, of Columbus, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the GBI.

GBI agents determined that Tyler Melvin, 37, of Fort Gains, GA, was the suspect.

A warrant has been taken out for Melvin’s arrest. He is facing a malice murder charge.

Melvin is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online, over the phone at 1(800) 597-TIPS, submit an online tip, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

