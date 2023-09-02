Ask the Expert
1 dead in Cuthbert shooting, GBI searching for suspect

The GBI is investigating.
The GBI is investigating.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting homicide that happened in Cuthbert.

On Saturday, police responded to an early morning shooting incident on Blakely Street and found Breanna Parker, 25, of Columbus, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the GBI.

At around 1:30 a.m., the Cuthbert Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating the shooting death of Breanna Parker, 25, of Columbus.

GBI agents determined that Tyler Melvin, 37, of Fort Gains, GA, was the suspect.

A warrant has been taken out for Melvin’s arrest. He is facing a malice murder charge.

Melvin is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online, over the phone at 1(800) 597-TIPS, submit an online tip, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Stay with WALB for updates.
