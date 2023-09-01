Ask the Expert
Week 3: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

Friday night lights return for Week 3 in South Georgia.
Friday night lights return for Week 3 in South Georgia.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 3 of the South Georgia football season. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the evening to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

9/1 - Banneker @ Valdosta, 8:00 PM

6A

9/1 – Colquitt County @ Tift County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Lithia Springs @ Lee County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Bainbridge @ Thomas County Central, 7:30 PM

4A

9/1 – Westover @ Spencer, 7:30 PM

3A

9/1 – Cairo @ Thomasville, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Monroe @ Seminole County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Stockbridge @ Dougherty, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Lovejoy @ Crisp County, 7:30 PM

2A

9/1 – Northeast @ Fitzgerald, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Worth County @ Upson-Lee, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Berrien @ Bacon County, 7:30 PM

A Division 2

9/1 – Santa Fe @ Lanier County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Pelham @ Mitchell County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Greenville @ Terrell County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Early County @ Schley, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Atkinson County @ Telfair County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Clinch County @ Miller County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Randolph-Clay @ Turner County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Baconton @ Central Talbotton, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Dooly County @ Macon County, 7:30 PM

A Division 1

9/1 – Cook @ Brooks County, 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

9/1 - Georgia Christian @ Fullington Academy, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Deerfield-Windsor @ Strong Rock Christian, 7:30 PM

9/1 – SGA @ Bozeman, 7:00 PM

9/1 – Southland @ Westfield School, 7:00 PM

9/1 – Frederica Academy @ Valwood, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Central Fellowship Christian Academy @ Tiftarea, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Maclay @ Brookwood School, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Academy for Classical Education @ Pataula Charter, 7:30 PM

GIAA 8-Man

9/1 – Southwest Georgia STEM Charter @ Baker County, 7:30 PM

9/1 – Calhoun County @ Sherwood Christian, 7:30 PM

