Week 3 game of the week: Early Co. @ Schley

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week we feature a game highlighting the number two.

It’s two of the best in the single A division two classification. It’s the duo of Zayden Walker and Jalewis Solomon for Schley. Solomon wears number two, and last years game was decided by two points. If only this was week two, well it’s not but it is our week three game of the week.

Our week three game of the week comes out of Ellaville. State runner-ups, the Schley Wildcats will host the Early County bobcats. One of two of the wildcats regular season losses came from the Bobcats last year in a close 19-17 contest. Coach Alford said this year his team is more physical, stronger and up for the challenge. The home team is coming off a bye week and their main focus has been is creating ways to slow down the Bobcats’ run game.

“Of course they’re a wing-t team. They’re very physical they going to run the ball at us. They’re going to try to trick us you know with the ball of off play action you know fakes or something like that, so we have to make sure we play our keys and do the things we have to do to stop the wing-t. You know we’ve been working on that all week long and we’re trying to get better at that. We’re excited about the opportunity to get the chance to play these guys again,” said Schley Head Coach Darren Alford.

“They do have to stop the run. We’re a run oriented team but this year we’re throwing the ball more. Our senior quarterback Astyn Grimes is more accurate this year and we’ve opened up the offense a little bit. Ty Stovall our running back he’ll be a big part he rushed for over 200 yards Friday night, but most of all our offensive line has to block. They’ve got athletes everywhere and they’re the number one team in the state and we’re looking to try to move up,” said Early Head Coach Frank Killingsworth.

Kickoff for this game in Friday, September 1st at Schley Wildcat Stadium at 7:30pm.

