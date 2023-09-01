Valdosta State football set to begin 2023 campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a new year at Valdosta State, which mean fresh start for the VSU Football Team. The Blazers are coming off a 5-win season. Entering year two under Head Coach Tremaine Jackson. Now with an entire year under his belt, Jackson is ready to shake things up, including the culture.

“So hopefully that’s our brand of football, it’s dog-matic, it’s physically, it’s violent, it’s obedient though it’s got passion and perseverance for long-term and meaningful goals, and we can do It in spite of where we play, what time we play, none of that matters, it’s just about how we play” said Jackson.

VSU head football coach Jackson is new at the helm but a few of his seniors were a part of the national championship team from 2018. (WALB)

When heading into the new season, the Blazer’s made moves during the offseason that’ll not only ensure success when it counts but ultimately become one of their biggest strengths. When asked what that strength was Jackson said “We went out and our coaching staff did a good job at recruiting and creating depth. I would say depth. It’s going to be hard for me to say what else were good at until we go out and play a football game.”

Of course, adding depth to the roster can result in several new faces in the locker room. With 140 players making up the Blazer roster, one may think the team chemistry could be challenging, but not at VSU.

“I would venture to say that the geling process that everyone talking about, is going well. We don’t call it geling around here we call it being a good teammate. You know thinking about somebody else other than yourself. We feel like if we can that for one another and play for one another, then it’ll be better than any scheme we may have” said Jackson.

VSU Media Day 2023 (Source: WALB)

Despite the new faces in the locker room, it’s a familiar one that will be under center. Junior Sammy Edwards was named this year’s starting quarterback for the Blazers. “Sammy Edwards won it, he won captain from his team. With me, the Quarterback is going to be the guy who takes care of the football and wins the football team. He won it from his team and were excited to have him cause he played his due’s the last two years.” said Coach Jackson

The blazers will begin there quest to their first title since 2018 on September 2nd at 3pm.

VSU Football defeated Keiser 36-21 in its season opener (Dominic Miranda | WCTV)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.