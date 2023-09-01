Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta residents rally to clean up and support one another after Idalia

Valdosta business gave food to the community
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is continuing its coverage of Valdosta and Lowndes County, one of the hardest hit areas by Idalia in South Georgia.

“I think unity is everything. I hate that it has to be a disaster before unity. So to see people giving out food and helping people out, it means a lot,” Valdosta resident, Tyissha Nitae.

While some businesses were impacted more than others Nicolas Perry, owner of Ella’s Top Corral in Valdosta, experienced major flooding and a roof detachment. Through it all, he has been out since 7 a.m. Thursday morning feeding the community.

“We’re just trying to give food to our community. Those who don’t have food right now, who don’t have power, who don’t have resources to get what they need, we are out of power, we don’t have anything, so I decided to use what we currently have to give it away. Let’s just give it away. Let’s just push it on out,” Perry said.

Hurricane Idalia has forced people to find resources around the community.

“I have a 12-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 6-week-old, so like the tree fell in between me and my 12-year-old bedroom. And then another tree fell on top of my bed where my 6-week-old sleeps at. So it was a lot, but we were able to get out the house, and I stayed with my best friend and her mom last night, so now we have to get a hotel room for the next couple of nights,” Nitae said.

According to Lowndes EMA, at the height of outages, around 95% of the community lost power. Homes and even streetlights are still off around town, and it could take days before they are restored.

Lowndes County was one of the hardest-hit counties in South Georgia by Hurricane Idalia.

“I was prepared to be without power, but it could be Saturday or Sunday, maybe even into next week, so I’m not really ready for six days without power.” Robert Clark, a Valdosta resident, said.

Major businesses like Walmart and Publix are still closed, and If you drive around downtown Valdosta, you’ll see restaurants boarded up. And that’s what’s causing a huge impact on families.

“I’ve dealt with a couple hurricanes growing up like we had Irma my freshman year of high school in 2017, but compared to this, this is the worst damage I’ve seen by far,” Baker Knight, a Valdosta resident and college sophomore, said.

“I just hope they get everything back up because like soon as possible. I want everything to go back to normal, to be honest,” Lauron Smith, a Valdosta resident, said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
The Valdosta Fire Dept. helping people using boats in flood waters.
Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia
There are many trees on top of power lines and homes making the conditions hard for residents.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
Downed power line in Valdosta.
Idalia leaves nearly 100K customers without power in Georgia

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp to visit South Georgia to see Idalia’s aftermath
Walker is survived by his fiance, two sons and several family members.
Cook High School coach and teacher passes away
People from Florida received the initial impact of Hurricane Idalia.
Valdosta residents and beyond see effects from Idalia
A ceiling and roof were torn apart in Valdosta due to Idalia
‘We are alive’: South Georgians and Floridians see widespread impacts from Idalia