Heroes Among Us: Staff Sgt. Ray Humphrey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the last Thursday of the month, which means it’s time to highlight a military hero who’s served our country selflessly.

“It was basically a life-changing time in my life,” said Staff Sergeant Ray Humphrey. “I was born and raised here in South Georgia. Hadn’t been out of the state very much. The next thing I knew, I was walking all over foreign lands: England, France, Germany, Vietnam, Cambodia. It was just a total shock to in the places I went to go.”

Humphrey is an Air Force veteran whose strength and humility shine through his experiences.

“Not to take anything for advantage. Because you never know who’s going to be there the next day and who’s not,” Humphrey said.

His proudest accomplishment is giving back to others who have served.

“Being able to continue to serve the community with the American Legion, we do a lot. I’m just one of those people that has to do something. I’ve been commander of a post for the American Legion for 15 years. I was five years commander of the 12th district of Georgia. Now, I’m a junior vice commander for the Department of Georgia. So, serving the community, serving the nation, serving my constituents is the biggest thing for me,” he said.

Humphrey presents the flag at about 120 funerals a year. It’s truly a labor of love.

“Then we’re gonna fire a cannon three times. The first one will be for the duty those people served. The second one is for the honor for which they served. And the third one is the country they served and loved,” Humphrey said.

Serving in the military is a brave act that he encourages for people who seek guidance.

“I think everybody should try to serve their country. It gives you a whole new perspective of life. And you understand what those who fought before us for our freedoms we have today went through.” Humphrey said.

His passion for giving back and honoring veterans all ties back to his own experiences.

“How close was it to being me? You know that didn’t get to come back. There were so many of them and I had a lot of friends that didn’t come back. So you learn the value of life.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.