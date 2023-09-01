Governor Brian Kemp to visit South Georgia to see Idalia’s aftermath

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in South Georgia on Friday to survey damage sustained from Hurricane Idalia.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will make their way to Valdosta to meet with state and local officials from EMA agriculture and other departments.

He will also hold a news conference to give updates on overall recovery efforts Friday afternoon.

WALB’s Lenah Allen will be there to cover the governor’s trip and any recovery developments. Watch WALB News 10 on Friday night for updates.

