Governor Brian Kemp to visit South Georgia to see Idalia’s aftermath
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in South Georgia on Friday to survey damage sustained from Hurricane Idalia.
Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will make their way to Valdosta to meet with state and local officials from EMA agriculture and other departments.
He will also hold a news conference to give updates on overall recovery efforts Friday afternoon.
WALB’s Lenah Allen will be there to cover the governor’s trip and any recovery developments. Watch WALB News 10 on Friday night for updates.
Most recent WALB Hurricane Idalia coverage:
- Hurricane Idalia leaves damage across South Ga., residents begin recovery
- Lowndes Co., Valdosta officials give updates on cleanup and recovery after Idalia
- ‘We are alive’: South Georgians and Floridians see widespread impacts from Idalia
- Valdosta residents begin Idalia recovery as power outages and damages remain
- Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia
- South Georgia pecan growers report loss of at least half of crop
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.