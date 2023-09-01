First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
Rain chances come to an end during the holiday weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stationary boundary will provide an area for scattered showers and storms today mainly through early evening. No signs of severe are possible with any storms today with only marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

The Labor Day weekend will be fairly dry with only a few showers and storms possible on Saturday, but most will be dry. High pressure will grow stronger on Saturday and continue into the foreseeable future. Temperatures will stay in the warm 80s with lows remaining in the 60s. By Sunday, the drier and warming trend will begin. Highs will start to rise back into the 90s through the middle of next week. There will be an isolated chance for an afternoon shower or two each day, but the coverage will stay minimal. Morning lows will also rebound from the mid to upper 60s back toward the 70s

