Final holiday of summer looking good

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - September kicking off cloudy and wet. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into early evening. With the additional rainfall, a threat for flash flooding remains as many areas are saturated from Idalia’s tropical downpours on Wednesday.

For the holiday weekend, high pressure builds from the north which pushes a stalled front further south. This allows drier air to filter in which gradually clears us out late Saturday.

Look for much nicer conditions Sunday through next week. Rather pleasant with no weather woes Labor Day just an abundance of sunshine as highs rise into the upper 80s. This continues a warming trend as highs rise from the mid 80s Saturday to around 90 Labor Day then mid 90s the end of the week. Dry conditions prevail until isolated showers return on Friday.

In the tropics, multiple storms are tracking across the Atlantic however none pose a threat to the lower 48.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.