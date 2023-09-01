Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on several charges including 2 felonies
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance.
Casey Hyatt is described as standing at 5′11 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
He is wanted on the following charges:
- Felony theft by taking
- Felony possession of a controlled substance
- Misdemeanor obstruction of an officer
- Misdemeanor feeding and eluding
- Misdemeanor driving without insurance
- Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
Hyatt was last seen in the Faceville Community in Decatur County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (229) 400-8027.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.