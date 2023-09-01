Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on several charges including 2 felonies

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Hyatt is described as standing at 5′11 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Felony theft by taking

Felony possession of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor obstruction of an officer

Misdemeanor feeding and eluding

Misdemeanor driving without insurance

Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

Hyatt was last seen in the Faceville Community in Decatur County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (229) 400-8027.

