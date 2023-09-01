Ask the Expert
Cook High School coach and teacher passes away

Walker is survived by his fiance, two sons and several family members.
By Lorenza Medley and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook High School coach and teacher passed away on Monday.

Jace Walker was an assistant softball coach and assistant baseball at Cook High School. Walker was also a graduate and teacher at the school, according to the Cook High School Facebook page.

Walker taught special needs classes at the school after graduating from Cook High in 2013.

“If you ever got the honor of meeting Jace, he just had this knack of just making everything better,” Rusty Beale, head baseball and softball coach at Cook High School, said. “From coaching to teaching, to just being a friend and, you know, that’s what he offered to not only his players, he coached both baseball and softball, but to the students of Cook High School as well.”

Walker’s last Facebook post on June 5 said that he was starting chemotherapy as he was battling cancer.

When school faculty, staff and students learned of Walker’s passing, Belae says they were shocked and heartbroken.

“The good Lord needed a coach and he got a great one with Coach Walker,” Beale said.

He is survived by his fiance, two sons and several family members. To send condolences to Walker’s family, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

