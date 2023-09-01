Ahead of Labor Day weekend, AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Georgia, offering a safe ride for would-be-impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives Georgians no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Phone Number(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



