Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’

AAA Tow to Go 25th year
AAA Tow to Go 25th year(AAA)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Georgia, offering a safe ride for would-be-impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

  • Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.
  • Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives Georgians no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Phone Number(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

  • Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
The Valdosta Fire Dept. helping people using boats in flood waters.
Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia
There are many trees on top of power lines and homes making the conditions hard for residents.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
Downed power line in Valdosta.
Idalia leaves nearly 100K customers without power in Georgia

Latest News

Downed power line in Valdosta.
Valdosta residents rally to clean up and support one another after Idalia
Humphrey is an Air Force veteran whose strength and humbleness shine through his experiences.
Heroes Among Us: Staff Sgt. Ray Humphrey
Humphrey is an Air Force veteran whose strength and humility shine through his experiences
Heroes Among Us: Staff Sgt. Ray Humphrey
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp to visit South Georgia to see Idalia’s aftermath