Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location, police said.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 42-year-old man is dead after intruders kicked down the door of a home Wednesday night in Jackson, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson police said a 23-year-old woman, along with three men, all wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents and killed a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Police told media sources that the man was shot to death.

Investigators said one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
This is a list of available shelters for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
Storm shelters available in South Georgia during Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
Stay with WALB for updates.
1 weather-related death out of Lowndes Co. amid Hurricane Idalia