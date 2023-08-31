Wilcox community reacts to Sheriff Robert Rodger’s passing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a hard few days for many South Georgia residents... The Wilcox County community is still reeling from the death of their Sheriff, Robert Rodgers. He was killed in a crash Tuesday while on duty, responding to a domestic violence call.

A true friend and a man who was in the prime of his life. That’s a small testament to the incredible impact Sheriff Rodgers had on the people of Wilcox County. One man says the sheriff is truly gone too soon.

“He was still a young man. I think he was 52, if I’m not mistaken. It floored me,” Glenn Knight, Wilcox County Resident

Knight says he and Sheriff Rodgers developed a good relationship because the sheriff often patrolled his neighborhood. In on instance, Sheriff Rodgers went out of his way to check on Knight and his family when there was an escaped inmate in the area.

“He actually positioned himself in front of our home as kind of a lookout, for several days. There have been other times when we had a lot of mischief activity going on, on our dirt roads and he would respond to that immediately,” Knight said.

Governor Brian Kemp also released a statement on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, saying in part quote, “Marty, the girls and I are heartbroken to hear of Sheriff Robert Rodgers’ tragic passing. His commitment to justice and public safety made Wilcox County a safer place to call home.” end quote.

“I’m going to remember him as the chief law enforcement officer of our county that we could be very proud of. The fact that he was a true patriot of our country and he’s going to be sorely missed,” Knight said.

I spoke briefly with the Wilcox County Sheriff’s office, and they say that funeral arrangements are currently in the works. We will keep you updated.

