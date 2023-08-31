Ask the Expert
So long Idalia

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the west coast of Florida around 7am Wednesday as a major category 3 storm. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida’s Big Bend in more than 125 years. Idalia tracked inland unleashing tropical downpours along with hurricane and tropical storm force winds. Prior to entering SGA, Idalia weakened to category 1 storm. It remained a category 1 before entering SC as tropical storm early Wednesday evening.

Areas most impacted by the ferocious storm were under a Hurricane Warning. One of those, Lowndes Co had numerous reports of flash flooding that lead to water rescues and road closures. Also downed trees and power lines resulted in widespread power outages.

All watches and warnings were canceled as Idalia tracked northeast into eastern Georgia heading into Carolinas, Conditions are gradually improving as winds subside, rain diminishes and clouds clear.

Behind Idalia a cool front slide south ushering in drier air which drops temperatures however isolated showers remain possible along the boundary which stalls south through Friday.

A welcoming treat with tons of sunshine and a hint of fall for the holiday weekend. Temperatures drop near to slightly below average with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the low-mid 60s through Labor Day.

