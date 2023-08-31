Ask the Expert
More rain ahead of the holiday weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last day of the month wrapping up much quieter although showers are likely this evening and again tomorrow. For now, plenty of sunshine with temperatures upper 80s low 90s.

A weak front and the Gulf coast sea breeze will keep scattered showers and storms likely on Friday. Rain arrives early then become scattered through the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times.

Into the holiday weekend, a slight chance of rain on Saturday then drier on Sunday into Labor Day. It’ll be a delightful holiday period with slightly cooler temperatures for a hint of fall. Enjoy highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows low-mid 60s.

Next week dry conditions prevail with a gradual warming trend as highs rise into the low-mid 90s and lows mid-upper 60s.

