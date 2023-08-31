Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lowndes Co. warns of clean-up scams in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear...
Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear trees and debris for large sums of money.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley and Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and city of Valdosta officials held a press conference on Thursday about the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Officials warned of scammers taking advantage of those impacted by the storm.

Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear trees and debris for large sums of money, according to Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. Some scammers have even reportedly shown up on private property saying they are with the county or city, according to Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“Do not engage with anyone who is not a licensed contractor,” Slaughter said. “Licensed contractors will have proof of being a legitimate business from the city of Valdosta or Lowndes County.”

Some scammers may even present fake documentation of being a licensed contractor. Lowndes County says they are currently setting up a system where licensed contractors will receive a plaque issued by Valdosta or Lowndes County that will prove to customers they are officially cleared to work in the area.

Here is how to identify a licensed contractor:

  • Can provide proof of being a legitimate business from the city of Valdosta or Lowndes County
  • Will provide a written estimate and a contract
  • Will not ask for money in advance

“Further contact your insurance company before clearing debris or starting repairs,” Slaughter said.

Officials advise citizens to call 911 if they suspect a scam. A hotline to report scammers is in the works.

Watch the full press conference below.

The press conference was held to update citizens on the state of the clean-up efforts by city and county officials.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
There are many trees on top of power lines and homes making the conditions hard for residents.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
The Valdosta Fire Dept. helping people using boats in flood waters.
Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

Latest News

Sheriff Rodgers had an incredible impact on the people of Wilcox County.
Wilcox community reacts to Sheriff Robert Rodger’s passing
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta on Wed. Aug. 30, 2023.
Lowndes Co., Valdosta officials give updates on cleanup and recovery after Idalia
General Surgeon Dr. Price Corr testified in the Senate sub-committee hearing on the Certificate...
Albany general surgeon talks Senate sub-committee hearing on certificate of needs
Stay with WALB for updates.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. during Hurricane Idalia cleanup