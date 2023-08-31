Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Hurricane Idalia leaves damage across South Ga., residents begin recovery

Many homes were damaged by trees in Lowndes, Lanier, Clinch and others.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While Lowndes County took the brunt of the damage from Hurricane Idalia, many other South Georgia counties are dealing with the same thing.

WALB drove through the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia starting in Berrien County where we immediately saw debris left on the side of roads, trees uprooted and mangled powerlines dropping to the ground.

In Nashville, Georgia there’s no power, roads are closed and you can still see some damage. A roof was completely blown off by the storm.

Right now, Georgia Power estimates there are almost 3,000 people without power throughout Berrien County.

“We’re struggling ourselves trying to be open. We still don’t have power. We’re running off generators,” Rancho Alegre restaurant employee Jessica Duke said.

Currently, Rancho Alegre is the only downtown business operating in Nashville — trying to feed anyone they can with the food they have left.

“Just trying our hardest to provide some warm meals to the community in this time because we know everyone needs it. It’s taken a toll on Nashville,” Duke said.

On the drive out towards Clinch County, the same devastating scene. More uprooted trees and homes were left with Hurricane Idalia’s mark. Driving into Homerville showed even more shocking damage.

“Well, it broke off way, way up there and fell down,” a family member of a damaged homeowner, Cindy Hester said.

The home damaged is the home of Georgia State Senator Russ Goodman’s mother. Fortunately, she was at the beach when this tree came crashing into her home.

“Just coming here and seeing this today, it’s just devastating for her and for what she’s going to have to go through to get this taken care of,” Hester said.

This is the harsh reality for many other South Georgia residents who are now forced to clean up with Hurricane Idalia left behind.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
There are many trees on top of power lines and homes making the conditions hard for residents.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
The Valdosta Fire Dept. helping people using boats in flood waters.
Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

Latest News

A ceiling and roof were torn apart in Valdosta due to Idalia
‘We are alive’: South Georgians and Floridians see widespread impacts from Idalia
A ceiling and roof were torn apart in Valdosta due to Idalia
'We are alive': Valdosta residents react to Idalia damage
Many homes were damaged by trees in Lowndes, Lanier, Clinch and others.
Hurricane Idalia leaves damage across South Ga., residents begin recovery
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain ahead of the holiday weekend