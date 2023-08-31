Hurricane Idalia leaves damage across South Ga., residents begin recovery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While Lowndes County took the brunt of the damage from Hurricane Idalia, many other South Georgia counties are dealing with the same thing.

WALB drove through the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia starting in Berrien County where we immediately saw debris left on the side of roads, trees uprooted and mangled powerlines dropping to the ground.

In Nashville, Georgia there’s no power, roads are closed and you can still see some damage. A roof was completely blown off by the storm.

Right now, Georgia Power estimates there are almost 3,000 people without power throughout Berrien County.

“We’re struggling ourselves trying to be open. We still don’t have power. We’re running off generators,” Rancho Alegre restaurant employee Jessica Duke said.

Currently, Rancho Alegre is the only downtown business operating in Nashville — trying to feed anyone they can with the food they have left.

“Just trying our hardest to provide some warm meals to the community in this time because we know everyone needs it. It’s taken a toll on Nashville,” Duke said.

On the drive out towards Clinch County, the same devastating scene. More uprooted trees and homes were left with Hurricane Idalia’s mark. Driving into Homerville showed even more shocking damage.

“Well, it broke off way, way up there and fell down,” a family member of a damaged homeowner, Cindy Hester said.

The home damaged is the home of Georgia State Senator Russ Goodman’s mother. Fortunately, she was at the beach when this tree came crashing into her home.

“Just coming here and seeing this today, it’s just devastating for her and for what she’s going to have to go through to get this taken care of,” Hester said.

This is the harsh reality for many other South Georgia residents who are now forced to clean up with Hurricane Idalia left behind.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.