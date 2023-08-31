Ask the Expert
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy

Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July. (Credit: WISH via CNN Newsource)
By WISH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Surveillance video captured the killing of a deputy by an inmate in Indiana in July.

WARNING: Video is edited and censored but may still be disturbing to viewers.

In the unedited 14 minutes of footage, the inmate is seen using the waist chain on his handcuffs to strangle Deputy John Durm.

Durm parked the jail transport van like he had done numerous times before and went around back to let inmate Orlando Mitchell out of the van.

Durm turned his back to close the van door and Mitchell attacked.

The struggle between the two men lasted for two minutes.

“I want to make it clear that there is one person at fault here, some speculated that the fault lies in understaffing. Some say it is defective equipment or even complacency. It wasn’t understaffing that killed John Durm. It wasn’t faulty equipment that killed him. It was Orlando Mitchell,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

The video shows Mitchell taking keys from Durm, who is on the ground, and using them to unlock the handcuffs and start the jail transport van.

Mitchell wasted no time making a run for it.

A police officer spotted Mitchell behind the wheel and sounded the alarm.

The officer also found an unresponsive Durm and summoned for help.

In just a matter of seconds, cameras at the Criminal Justice Center recorded Mitchell driving the van right through the security gates.

Mitchell raced south, away from the Criminal Justice Center, toward Prospect Street just as two Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies started after him.

Mitchell crashed the van and was quickly put back into handcuffs.

There is one big unanswered question: How was Mitchell able to partially free himself from his belly chain?

Video from earlier in the day shows Mitchell with the chain around him as he went to and arrived at Eskenazi Hospital.

Hospital video shows him fidgeting with ankle cuffs.

There are no video cameras inside the jail transport vans.

Forestal says it appears the handcuffs and chains had been put on properly.

“But as you put that chain around, you can fatten yourself up to try and make it so later it will be loose. We don’t know that just in viewing. It appears they were put on properly,” Forestal said.

Forestal says none of the equipment failed and the handcuffs and chains were used in proper working order. He believes that Mitchell simply slipped out of the chains.

Copyright 2023 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

