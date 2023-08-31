Cordele veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, a Cordele veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Phillips has served in three different wars. He said this year, he’s just glad to have all his close family and friends around to celebrate.

“He says he feels no different,” Gay McInvale, Phillip’s nurse, said. “He says this is his first hundred. And I do believe it. Spending every day with him is a miracle. He is. He’s a blessing. He’s a wonderful human being. He’s getting ready to go deer hunting again this year. He’s just amazing.”

Lt. Colonel Robert Phillips at 3 years old. (WALB)

Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 after graduating high school and went on to serve in major wars like World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He also received countless awards during his time of service like 13 air medals.

Robert Phillips in 1949. (WALB)

“It’s incredible,” Caroline Batson, Phillip’s granddaughter, said. “I didn’t know all that. So I learned something while I was here today also. It’s nice to see the community come together for this.”

“He’s kind of apart of a dwindling generation,” Larry Rollins, pastor at Cordele First United Methodist Church, said. “I think we don’t understand the level of sacrifice, the level of commitment that his generation put in. All the way through- he flew B-24s back in World War II all the way up until modern jets. And he’s seen such a span of history go by. And it’s really quite a milestone. It’s wonderful. And we need to make sure we remember these folks for all they’ve done for us.”

After Philips retired from the military, he later went on to work for the Pentagon. And to this day, he still tries his best to remain active.

He added that he’s also grateful for days like today.

Lt. Colonel Robert Phillips. (WALB)

“It’s very nice,” he said. “I don’t know whether I deserve it, but I thank them.”

Phillips said he believes what helps him have a better quality of life is his faith in God and an active lifestyle.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.