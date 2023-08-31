Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany man arrested in connection to 2008 rape of minor

Tony Jerod Riggins was arrested on Thursday.
Tony Jerod Riggins was arrested on Thursday.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a rape that happened in Albany.

Tony Jerod Riggins, 41, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the December 2008 rape of a minor. The victim originally reported the rape to the Albany Police Department (APD) police in December 2016.

In January 2023, APD announced that they were searching for Riggins.

The victim told police that she first met Riggins when she was 14 years old. Riggins reportedly obtained her number from someone else and asked her if she wanted something to eat. He later met her at the Krystals on Slappey Boulevard.

They both then went to a hotel across the street from the restaurant. While at the hotel, Riggins sold some drugs to an unknown man, who then went into the bathroom to take the drugs, according to APD.

Riggins then told the victim that she should have sex with him and she told him that she was 14 years old and she didn’t want to. He then forced himself on her and she yelled “No.”

The male who bought the drugs from Riggins came out of the bathroom but was too high to help her. By the time he stopped, an unknown man from next door came over and checked to see what happened, but it was too late.

The report says, after the incident, Riggins told her that if she tried to report it, nothing would happen because he knew people who worked in the jail. She also told police that the rape resulted in a pregnancy.

The child was 9 years old at the time of the report.

The victim received a Facebook message from one of Riggin’s children’s mothers asking for her number, however, it was Riggins contacting her from that account.

Riggins contacted her through a phone call on the same day that she made the report.

Riggins is currently being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia has now left Georgia completely as it moves towards the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Day ends as Idalia travels east
There are many trees on top of power lines and homes making the conditions hard for residents.
Idalia storm damage, power outages reported across South Ga. on Wednesday
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
The Valdosta Fire Dept. helping people using boats in flood waters.
Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

Latest News

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Phillips along with friends and family.
Cordele veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Phillips said he believes what helps him have a better quality of life is his faith in God and...
Cordele veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Winds and damages were reported in especially the areas near the Florida border in South Georgia.
South Georgia pecan growers report loss of at least half of crop
Sheriff Rodgers had an incredible impact on the people of Wilcox County.
Wilcox community reacts to Sheriff Robert Rodger’s passing