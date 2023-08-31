Ask the Expert
12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class, family says

A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical...
A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical education class.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (Gray News) - A family in California says their son has died after collapsing during a physical education class at school.

According to the Robinson family, 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson’s school day started like a typical day on Tuesday until tragedy struck during gym class.

Yahshua reportedly collapsed and became unresponsive during PE activities during the heat of the day.

“This is a tragedy we believe was brought about by the sweltering heat,” the boy’s family shared.

Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital, the family said.

“The agony of losing a child is indescribable, and as we wait with heavy hearts for the autopsy results, we are reminded of the unpredictability of life,” Yahshua’s family shared.

The 12-year-old’s parents, Janae and Eric Robinson said he leaves three other siblings behind, and they are trying to come to terms with this devastating reality.

Officials at Yahshua’s school, Canyon Lake Middle School, said they are “shocked and saddened” by the loss of one of their students.

“We are in communication with school administrators to find out what we can do during this difficult time for the family and fellow students,” the school shared online.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Robinson family to help with finances.

“We humbly ask for your assistance to help alleviate the financial strain this sudden tragedy has placed upon Yahshua’s family,” Amarna Plummer, the fundraiser organizer, said.

The Robinson family has thanked the community for the support they have already received.

